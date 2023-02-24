Yellow Perch Goldrush Comp Guide! Bring the Umbrella! - Fishing Planet
Yellow Perch Goldrush Comp Guide! Bring the Umbrella! - Fishing Planet

I couldn&apos;t resist but upload the dreaded Rainy Goldrush Perch comp.

Don&apos;t expect much of a rush of anything in this weather pattern.

I must have been really bored to have even joined it but here it is anyways lol.

3 Epic Trophies were all I needed to win another medal.

But on a Sunny Perch comp scores can reach into the 18lb range.

Much better than Rainy for sure fishing in the same spots.

I still favor the #3/0 over the #2/0 spoon as it prevents a lot of the common catches and the trophies really don&apos;t have a problem hitting the #3/0 size casting spoon.

Another one of those go big or go home comps :) Please grab an X-series pillow before watching this excitement.

Many have reached out since the last video wondering why they can&apos;t score high.

The rain is the main reason.

So before entering, plan on a slow comp with some patience.

You&apos;ll do pretty well in it if you stick it out for the most part.

I&apos;ve caught trophies from all of these markers down below just casting to them all from the boat dock.