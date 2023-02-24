Yellow Perch Goldrush Comp Guide! Bring the Umbrella! - Fishing Planet

I couldn't resist but upload the dreaded Rainy Goldrush Perch comp.

Don't expect much of a rush of anything in this weather pattern.

I must have been really bored to have even joined it but here it is anyways lol.

3 Epic Trophies were all I needed to win another medal.

But on a Sunny Perch comp scores can reach into the 18lb range.

Much better than Rainy for sure fishing in the same spots.

I still favor the #3/0 over the #2/0 spoon as it prevents a lot of the common catches and the trophies really don't have a problem hitting the #3/0 size casting spoon.

Another one of those go big or go home comps :) Please grab an X-series pillow before watching this excitement.

Many have reached out since the last video wondering why they can't score high.

The rain is the main reason.

So before entering, plan on a slow comp with some patience.

You'll do pretty well in it if you stick it out for the most part.

I've caught trophies from all of these markers down below just casting to them all from the boat dock.