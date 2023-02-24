Living Fossil Comp Guide! 3 spots and bring your RNG! - Fishing Planet

This is not a comp I enjoy tooo much as it's typically even slower than the bites I got in this one.

There can be times when you can only catch 2 scoring fish in total.

But there is 1 trophy, 1 common, and 2 Young Arapaimas per spot.

The small ones can respawn towards the end too.

Spot 3 didn't even produce one this time around.

Fortunately, I had some decent sizes from spots 1 and 2 to finish the comp nicely.

Total weight RNG comp and most of the time finding 1 200lber is a big struggle.

But if I have a bad comp, enter the next one as you should have better luck the next time around.