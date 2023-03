Artificial Intelligence Changing the World

By now you have all heard of Chat GPT and maybe other AI's like TinyWow.com.

So what’s the future of Artificial Intelligence?

AI has seen remarkable progress in the last few years and has become an integral part of our society.

The potential for AI to progress even further is not only exciting but also a bit intimidating.

As AI moves forward, its implications for our lives, safety and privacy will be ever more important and need to be addressed.