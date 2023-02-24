Jesus is done with all the lukewarm church crowd and pastors

Jesus hates lukewarm faith it angers Him a lot, lukewarm phony church going crowd and pastors will all be left behind they are the 5 foolish bridesmaids and not filled with oil at all or the Holy Spirit, so they will not be taken at all and God is not in the churches at all but outside, Jesus did not sit with the self righteous religious crowd in Israel at all the ones who said how dare you heal on the Sabbath, does this man know what a sinner that woman is, Jesus tell your disciples to not eat on the Sabbath, Jesus tell the children and people to stop praising you, the false churches came around during persercution in Rome under Nero, churches are all about themselves, money, getting members inside, bragging how great the pastor is or building, sending missionaries to third world countries that do nothing, keeping pagan holidays, churches now do not tell people they are sinners and God wrath is on them anymore, they allow the gays lesbians trans sodomites inside, abortion murderers inside, give out vaccines and wear masks, reject the Bible, everything offends the lukewarm and are fat, rich, wretched, pitiful, blind and naked, Jesus will spit out all lukewarm phony church going crowd and pastors out of His mouth, you are either for Jesus or the antichrist, there is no half hearted faith in the tribulation period at all, churches will all be gone, bibles destroyed,