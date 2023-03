'I Lied': Alex Murdaugh Admits to Lying to Investigators, Blames Drug Addiction

“Why did you lie?” Alex Murdaugh’s attorney Jim Griffin asked him referencing the numerous inconsistencies in the disgraced lawyer’s timeline from June 7, 2021, the night his wife and son were murdered.

The disbarred South Carolina attorney claimed that his substance addiction caused him to be paranoid and overwhelmed by all of the circumstances, resulting in him lying while speaking to investigators.