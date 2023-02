Rage Against The War Machine - Participation, Analysis, Discussion

Lisa Savage and Bruce Gagnon, two life-long antiwar activists and organizers join me to discuss the recent Rage Against The War Machine protests in Washington and across the country.

We discussed the divide in the "Peace Movement" in the US, how and why.

Why did some well-know groups avoid the D.C.

Protest?

They also shared their views on President Putin's speech on February 21, 2023.