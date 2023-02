Volunteer information for missing Brooksville toddler

The search for a missing 2-year-old in Brooksville enters its second day on Friday.

Joshua Rowland, known as JJ, was reported missing around noon on Thursday.

He was last seen in the area of Yontz Road between Cobb Road and Ponce DeLeon.

JJ was last seen wearing a gray Batman shirt and dark gray pants.

He has blonde, curly hair and hazel eyes.

He's 2 feet tall and weighs 35 pounds.