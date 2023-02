Alex Murdaugh Trial (DAY 4 for Defense) Live With Lawyers- ALEX CROSS-EXAMINED ON THE STAND!!!

On Day 3 of the Defense's case in chief, Defendant Alex Murdaugh took the stand and gave a tearful narrative of the night he found the bodies of his wife Maggie and son Paul, brutally killed near the kennels on his property.

D.A.

Creighton Waters invested 2 hours toward cross-exam without even using the word "murder" once as he focused on Alex's admitted financial wrongs before Court recessed for the day.