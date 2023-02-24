You Won't Believe What the Ravens Could Get for Trading Lamar Jackson!

In this video I take a look at the Baltimore Ravens and their possible trade options for Lamar Jackson.
I discuss what the Ravens could get in return for Jackson, and whether or not they should trade him.
In this video I take a look at the Baltimore Ravens and their possible trade options for Lamar Jackson.
I discuss what the Ravens could get in return for Jackson, and whether or not they should trade him.
The NFL playoffs have officially begun, and there’s no other way to start Monday off than with Jason and "The Korean..