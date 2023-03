UNGOVERNED 2.24.23 @10AM: POTHOLE PETE FINALLY MAKES IT TO EAST PALESTINE, REFUSES TO ACKNOWLEDGE HIS FAILURE!

Pothole Pete BOOT-EDGE-EDGE finally toured the disaster site in East Palestine, Ohio but refused to answer tough questions and acknowledge his mismanagement of the crisis.

Joy Behar makes reprehensible comments about East Palestine, Ohio train derailment and the community's residents.

CNN Morning Show ratings INCREASE in the ABSENCE of Don Lemon!

TENNESSEE legislature passes bills that ban children at drag shows, puberty blockers and sex changes for minors.