NO Speed Limit! | Top 3 Runs from Valparaiso Cerro Abajo 2023

The steep streets of Valparaíso in Chile once again played host to Valparaiso Cerro Abajo this past weekend.

@TomasSlavikDotCom took the win, his third, Valparaíso victory, from Colombian Juanfer Vélez.

Slavik's winning time was 2m 16.815s, which was just under 1,5s faster than Vélez, who'd gone last down the course during finals as the fastest qualifier.

Rounding off the podium was Brazilian national champion Lucas Borba.