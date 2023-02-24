Hugh Jackman opens up about strict diet as he beefs up to play Wolverine

Hugh Jackman has revealed he is consuming a whopping 5500 calories a day as he beefs up to play Wolverine again.
Appearing on This Morning, Jackman said his food is all measured out for him, to make sure he takes in exactly the right amount.
In this video, I share my thoughts on whether I think Hugh Jackman's Wolverine diet and workout alone could build his body..