US Announces New Round of Sanctions on Russia

Fox News reports that the United States is hitting Russia with a fresh round of sanctions aimed at undermining the country's ability to continue its war on Ukraine.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced the new sanctions on Feb.

24, which include Russia's metals and mining sector.

G7 partners and other allies aim to hinder Russia's access to the funds, resources and technology that its military relies on to sustain its invasion of Ukraine.

Fox News reports that the sanctions target over 200 individuals and entities linked to Russia.

The sanctions apply to producers of carbon fiber, a crucial material for the production of defense systems. Also targeted by the new sanctions is Russia's technology and electronics sectors, specifically producers and importers of specialized or high-tech equipment.

As the Ukrainian people continue to valiantly defend their homeland and their freedom, the United States is proud to support Ukraine through economic, security, and humanitarian assistance, Janet L.

Yellen, Secretary of the Treasury, via Fox News.

Over the past year, we have taken actions with a historic coalition of international partners to degrade Russia’s military-industrial complex and reduce the revenues that it uses to fund its war.

, Janet L.

Yellen, Secretary of the Treasury, via Fox News.

Our sanctions have had both short-term and long-term impact, seen acutely in Russia’s struggle to replenish its weapons and in its isolated economy.

, Janet L.

Yellen, Secretary of the Treasury, via Fox News.

On February 24, the Defense Department also announced a new $2 billion aid package for Ukraine, including artillery ammunition and equipment to bolster air defenses.