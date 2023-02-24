So how do you spot a liar easily and effectively?
To tell if someone is lying and truly detect a liar, you need to listen to this ted talk… just kidding!
Just watch this simple video which shows you how to spot a liar immediately.
So how do you spot a liar easily and effectively?
To tell if someone is lying and truly detect a liar, you need to listen to this ted talk… just kidding!
Just watch this simple video which shows you how to spot a liar immediately.
Julie Green PROPHETIC WORD💙[REMOVED FROM POWER] EXPOSURES AND REMOVAL ProphecyJulie Green,Timothy Dixon,Robin Bullock,Liar,True..
Here we go again. B-liar has been rolled put to push IdS like he tried to 20 yrs ago.