Student Beats Aide Unconscious After She Takes Away Video Game Console, Police Say

** WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT ** Disturbing surveillance and police body camera footage released by the Flagler County Sheriff's office appear to show the moment a 17-year-old student knocks a teacher's aide unconscious after she took away his Nintendo Switch game console.

The reportedly 6'6", 270 pound student can be heard shouting "I'm going to f*cking kill you," as he is walked passed his victim in handcuffs, calling her a "stupid b*tch." "I hope she knows when I come back, she's going to die," he later adds.

The student, who told police, "I don't want to go to jail.

I have more important things [to do]," has been charge with felony aggravated battery with bodily harm.

The extent of the victim's injuries was not immediately known.