Student Beats Aide Unconscious After She Takes Away Video Game Console, Police Say
** WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT ** Disturbing surveillance and police body camera footage released by the Flagler County Sheriff&apos;s office appear to show the moment a 17-year-old student knocks a teacher&apos;s aide unconscious after she took away his Nintendo Switch game console.

The reportedly 6&apos;6&quot;, 270 pound student can be heard shouting &quot;I&apos;m going to f*cking kill you,&quot; as he is walked passed his victim in handcuffs, calling her a &quot;stupid b*tch.&quot; &quot;I hope she knows when I come back, she&apos;s going to die,&quot; he later adds.

The student, who told police, &quot;I don&apos;t want to go to jail.

I have more important things [to do],&quot; has been charge with felony aggravated battery with bodily harm.

The extent of the victim&apos;s injuries was not immediately known.