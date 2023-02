The Pandemic Treaty Is Far Worse Than Even Conservative Media Is Portraying

Americans are facing a new existential threat on top of all the other massive threats already upon us.

Despite my best efforts to highlight "Pandemic Treaty 2.0" for the last seven months, it only started getting attention from louder voices in conservative and alternative media over the last couple of weeks.

Now, it's crunch time with the World Health Organization bringing in Joe Biden next week to sign it.

What can we do?