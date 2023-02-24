Georgia Grand Jury Appoints A SPELLCASTER To Lead Trump Investigation

Georgia Grand Jury appoints a pagan witch to Foreperson.

Emily Kohrs is the 'leader' of the Grand Jury that worked with the District Attorney (Fani Willis) from Fulton County, Georgia.

Kohrs appeared on CNN on Feb 22, 2023 even though she was under strict orders from the Judge not to let any information slip before official indictments were announced.

Korhs has a loads of Pinterest content on witchcraft and spell casting.

She also acts extremely odd in the CNN interview.

How is THIS the leader of the Trump investigation for the Georgia 2020 Election?