New ‘Lord of the Rings’ Movies Are in the Works

New ‘Lord of the Rings’ Movies , Are in the Works.

CNN reports that Warner Bros.

Discovery CEO David Zaslav made the announcement on Feb.

23 during an earnings call.

CNN reports that Warner Bros.

Discovery CEO David Zaslav made the announcement on Feb.

23 during an earnings call.

"Multiple" new movies are in the works.

Warner Bros.

Will team up with New Line Cinema and Freemode to produce the movies, "expanding upon the much-loved world and characters of Middle-earth.".

Warner Bros.

Will team up with New Line Cinema and Freemode to produce the movies, "expanding upon the much-loved world and characters of Middle-earth.".

Peter Jackson’s original 'Lord of the Rings' trilogy garnered nearly $3 billion at the global box office.

.

Peter Jackson’s original 'Lord of the Rings' trilogy garnered nearly $3 billion at the global box office.

.

It won 17 Academy Awards.

'The Hobbit' movie trilogy also brought in close to $3 billion at the global box office.

Warner Bros.

Discovery studio heads Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy issued a statement about the upcoming movies.

Warner Bros.

Discovery studio heads Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy issued a statement about the upcoming movies.

Twenty years ago, New Line took an unprecedented leap of faith to realize the incredible stories, characters and world of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ on the big screen, Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy, Warner Bros.

Discovery studio heads, via statement.

But for all the scope and detail lovingly packed into the two trilogies, the vast, complex and dazzling universe dreamed up by J.R.R.

Tolkien remains largely unexplored on film.

, Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy, Warner Bros.

Discovery studio heads, via statement.

The opportunity to invite fans deeper into the cinematic world of Middle-earth is an honor, Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy, Warner Bros.

Discovery studio heads, via statement