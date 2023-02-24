Full Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, and Kylie Jenner Drama Breakdown
Full Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, and Kylie Jenner Drama Breakdown

Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, and Kylie Jenner were at the center of a lot of TikTok drama this week.

Here's a full breakdown of what went down.