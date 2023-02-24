Homeopathy - A response to the skeptics

Having been exposed to homeopathy in naturopathic medical school, being around homeopaths, being treated myself with homeopathy, and knowing others that have, I can say that I have more knowledge about it than the uneducated person who calls it pseudo-science who has never gone to medical school, treated patients with it, or who has done any serious independent research regarding homeopathy beyond confirmational bias.

There will always be naysayers part of the establishment who disparage it so that they maintain optics and keep people relying on the for-profit medical system.

These people are not worth one's time and energy.