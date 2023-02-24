“Parents, You’re Allowed To Have A Seat At The Trans Table.” - Former Child Therapist Teva Johnstone

For years, Teva Johnstone has been dedicated to her career of helping children through child therapy and social work.

But when she saw her peers committing what she believed to be unethical malpractice by affirming gender dysphoria in children and, in some cases, encouraging medical transition, not even her lifelong liberalism could keep her from voting conservative for the first time ever.

Now, she’s on a mission to help parents feel empowered by reminding them that they have agency over their children!