Shawn Has Advice For Young Men w/ Cocaine Bear on the Street | Sippin’ With Shawn | 2.24.23

Today, Shawn has some advice for young men relating to relationships and dating after Cardi B and Offset came out with their McDonald’s Date Night Meal.

It’s a meal made for exactly what you think.

We also have Cocaine Bear (Movies Merica) joining the stream from The Babylon Bee Live in Dallas, Texas as our Bear On The Street.

Should be a hilarious stream and Shawn also makes a new drink for the show.