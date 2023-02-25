Why You Should Be Worried About China's Stealth Bomber

In this video, we take a closer look at China's newly unveiled stealth bomber and examine why it is causing such concern in the region.

With its advanced technology and capabilities, the H-20 bomber has the potential to change the balance of power in the region, particularly for Taiwan.

This new stealth bomber has a range of up to 8,000km, which means it can potentially reach places like the United States, and it is equipped with the latest in stealth technology, making it difficult to detect on radar.