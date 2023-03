Blood Money Episode 43 I was forced to take the jab and it destroyed my life and health

Vem Miller interviews Lisa, a health care worker whose last name we are not using to protect her and her anonymity.

Lisa was forced to take the vaccine despite her vocal objections.

As soon as she received the vaccine, her health began to fall apart.

Lisa takes us through the events of the last years, as she was harassed and intimidated into taking a vaccine she did not want to take, only to have her health and life destroyed as a result.