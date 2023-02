S.W.A.T. S06E15 To Protect and To Serve

S.W.A.T.

6x15 "To Protect and To Serve" Season 6 Episode 15 Promo Trailer HD - When Hicks insists SWAT participate in Patrol Day in an effort to engage more meaningfully with the community, Hondo and Deacon have their hands full mentoring the newest members of the team.

Also, a suspended Tan investigates a mystery close to home, on S.W.A.T., Friday, March 3rd on CBS and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.