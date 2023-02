THE MYTHICALS Launch Party!!!

What would you do if you found out that the supernatural was real?

After a chance encounter, Nancy Moon is about to discover that reality isn't as it appears to be... But can she unravel the mystery before it's too late?

Monsters, magic, and mayhem ensue to bring you the first piece of the puzzle.

Https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-mythicals-1/coming_soon/x/9599926