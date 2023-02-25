Student at Matanzas High School in Florida attacks his teacher

123 scream all 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸
Content warning: African American Florida High School student viciously attacks his teacher
Content warning: African American Florida High School Student viciously attacks his teacher after she took away his Switch
Rumble
123 scream all 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸
Content warning: African American Florida High School Student viciously attacks his teacher after she took away his Switch
Watch VideoA Scripps News investigation found hundreds of incidents in which students brought guns onto public school campuses..