Russia-Ukraine War: EU agrees new Russia sanctions package on war anniversary | Oneindia News

Upon the completion of 1 year since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the European Union adopted the tenth round of sanctions against Russia on Friday night.
#RussiaUkraineWarAnniversary #RussiaSanctions #EU
Upon the completion of 1 year since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the European Union adopted the tenth round of sanctions against Russia on Friday night.
#RussiaUkraineWarAnniversary #RussiaSanctions #EU
By Peter Fabricius*
As the world marks the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, it has..
US Announces , New Round
of Sanctions , on Russia.
Fox News reports that the United States is hitting Russia
with a..