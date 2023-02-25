15 MIN REV: GLORY-WEALTH TRANSFER/JOSEPHS PRESERVATION/LIFE AND DEATH FOR SOME

Because I have surrounded you with MYSELF- because when I keep you in deep darkness its to keep you hidden from those who would try to permeate My structures to cause them to go awry outside of the glory.

They are trying to sabotage what I have had you creating.

So when you feel as if nothing is happening just know tat I have hidden you in the time frame to where the enemy cannot interrupt what I am doing in/through you.

This is why I need you to trust me- in knowing tat I FINISH what I start.

DO YOU?