UK: 3.8 magnitude earthquake hits South Wales; residents say 'furniture shook'| Oneindia News

The UK was shaken by an earthquake just before midnight on Saturday morning.

While the quake was centred on South Wales, tremors were reportedly felt as far away as Dudely and Wolverhampton in the West Midlands.

According to reports, a small earthquake has been recorded in South Wales just before midnight.

#SouthWales #Earthquake #UK