Natural Medicine, Detoxifying from Graphene oxide and improving Mitochondrial function.

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak to Dr. Holly Fourchalk who has an incredible background in natural healing.

She holds a Doctorate of Natural Medicine, a PhD in Nutrition and a Masters in Herbal medicine and more.

She has written 30 books on health and healing and shares her success strategies on detoxifying graphene oxide from the body, reversing DNA damage from the jabs and improving mitochondrial function.

We talk about simple ways to stay healthy, the incredible benefits of herbs and tinctures and her faith.

We also discuss the degree that the medical tyranny has gone to in B.C Canada with Bill 36 forcing all healthcare professionals to comply with government regulations forcing her to move to Mexico to escape persecution in Canada.