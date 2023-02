MEP Christine Anderson - Never Take Anything Any Government Tells You at Face Value

“It is not the goal that renders the system oppressive; it is always the methods by which the goal is pursued.

Whenever a government claims to have the people’s interest at heart, you need to think again.

In the entire history of mankind, there has never been a political elite sincerely concerned about the wellbeing of regular people.

What makes any of us think that it is different now?