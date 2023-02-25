The Elegant Symmetry And Tapestry Of The Original Planet Of The Apes Series.

Depending on which version you are watching, within the seven part shorts series or the less than six minutes longer version, I have compiled some of the many connecting strands within the story illustrating how it hold together in a nonlinear structure.

This is not a highlight of the most iconic moments from the original five feature films. I have used only what I felt was necessary to let the films speak for themselves.

However I do acknowledge that one could cut it in many ways to illustrate a point.

This is how I see it.

I prefer the longer video version because it demonstrates how everything holds together so I hope you watch that in the videos, but if you chose to watch the seven individual shorts, they should be viewed in the numeric order from one three seven as they are intended to be seen and not randomly.

I hope this illuminates all who may have questions about how the timeline works and why while still enjoying it too.

Thank you.