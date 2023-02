US financier Thomas Lee dies at 78; found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound | Oneindia News

According to a report in the New York Post, on Thursday, an American billionaire named Thomas Lee died at the age of 78 at his Manhattan office.

As per reports Lee was considered a pioneer of private equity investment and leveraged buyouts.

