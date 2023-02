Kings vs Clippers CRAZY ENDING 🤯 | February 24, 2023

In the 2nd highest scoring matchup in NBA history, the Sacramento Kings defeated the LA Clippers in double overtime, 176-175.

Malik Monk recorded a career-high 45 points for the Kings, while De’Aaron Fox added 42 points and 12 assists in the victory.

Kawhi Leonard tallied a season-high 44 points (16-22 FG) for the Clippers, while Russell Westbrook added 17 points, 5 rebounds, and 14 assists in his Clipper debut.

The Kings improve to 34-25 on the season, while the Clippers fall to 33-29.