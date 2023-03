Wards on the Water Episode 4 - Mike Sends Kelli Packing

In Episode 4, Mike sends Kelli packing.

Well, he challenges her to “pack light” for their one month trip to Florida and the Bahamas despite the fact that they will be traveling by car, plane, and boat and probably by golf cart and bike, too!

Kelli has never been known for packing light, but she accepts the challenge.

Thanks to some travel friendly apparel and a list of what she needs, she just might get her bag zipped.

We shall see!