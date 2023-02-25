9th Dimension of Transcendence Initiation with Matias De Stefano (Gaia series)

As human beings step into the ninth dimension, we glean how the universe sees itself and come into an understanding of how that plays into all creation.

Matias De Stefano takes us into a place where there is no light; just a void where everything can be transcended.

Where time and space standstill, but there’s a coherence of states of consciousness.

This is the realm of god.

A void from which all that exists can be recreated, again and again.

But before one can enter this realm, one must first understand every stage of the universe and understand one’s true self.

These realms or spiritual dimensions are referenced in the Akashic Records, Buddhism, and many other places throughout human existence.

For many of us, these teachings begin by studying the ascension codes of mystery schools.

The human experience is more than the sum of its parts.