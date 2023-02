Haredevil Hare .... 1948 Looney Tunes cartoon

Haredevil Hare is a 1948 Looney Tunes cartoon directed by Chuck Jones.

It stars Bugs Bunny and it is the debut for Marvin the Martian — although he is unnamed in this film—along with his Martian dog, K-9.

Marvin's nasal voice for this first film is different from the later one he is most known for.

This is also the last pre-August 1948 Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies cartoon whose copyright was sold to Associated Artists Productions.