Feb 25, 2023-Watchman News-Matt 22:37-39-Russia to deploy Sarmat, Mysterious White Dust-WV and More!

Feb 25, 2023 - Watchman News - Matthew 22:37-39 - Putin says Russia to deploy Sarmat nuclear missiles, Russia warns US, NATO, and Ukraine over Transnistria, US started both Iraq and Ukraine conflicts – former state senator to RT, Netanyahu readies strike on Iran nuclear facilities after secret meetings: report, Mysterious White Dust Blankets Parts Of West Virginia | (Anthrax), China slams NATO, warns of ‘confrontation and crisis’ ahead, FDA says Guillain-Barre syndrome is possible risk of Pfizer's RSV vaccine for older adults (Abomination Shot Adverse Event) and More!