The Battle of Scarif in Comic Book Black & White With A Touch Of Color.

This one is a failure.

Why am I sharing it then?

Well to learn from one’s failures sometimes one needs perspective.

See I am thinking about something short in the future, but it has nothing to do with Star Wars.

The limits of what can be done with iMovie become all too clear here.

The edits are not as smooth.

The attempt to color the different pilots according to their squadron, which is supposed to be blue, gold and red look like some color iMovie calls blue, but you would not know it.

Gold looks like yellow and red looks like pink.