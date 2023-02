Kosmo wanted to be in the video today๐Ÿ’™๐Ÿ’œ๐Ÿ’™โค๏ธ๐Ÿงก #shopdog #crystals #affirmations

Kosmo wanted to be in the video today, I have the 3 C's, and an uplifting message.

I included the color of the day for the weekend.๐Ÿ’™๐Ÿ’œ๐Ÿ’™โค๏ธ๐Ÿงก #shopdog #crystals #affirmations