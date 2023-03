Popular Sleep Aids Increase Dementia Risk, 4018

A new study says that the use of popular sleep aids, such as Ambien, may be linked to an increased risk of developing dementia.

The study followed approximately 3,000 older white and black adults without dementia for an average of nine years to understand the potential relationship between sleep aids and dementia risk.

The study found that white participants in the study were at a 79% increased risk of developing dementia compared to those who rarely used these popular sleep drugs.