Near Death Experience Elizabeth | STRUCK By Lightning "I Knew It Wanted Me To Follow It, So I Did"

Today (Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST) we will be going over the Near Death Experience (NDE) of Elizabeth.

In 1988 Elizabeth was in a parking lot with her two children holding an umbrella and just prior to being struck by lightning noticed that her ring was touching the metal part of the umbrella.

At this moment she had gone outside of the body and when looking down noticed that the umbrella was smoldering and that her shoes burned.