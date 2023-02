Straight Outta Hollywood: The Brandon Miller Saga | FIRESTARTER

The explanations might be difficult for some people to understand — but not for me.

I believe Brandon Miller is a good kid.

I believe we have placed good kids in a terrible predicament by forcing them to develop in a culture dedicated to undermining their development.

Punishing Miller isn’t the solution.

Acknowledging and deconstructing the racially idolatrous culture that has captured America is what we need to do.

Or maybe "Boyz n the Burbs" is what we deserve.