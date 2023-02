WORLD WAR III HAS BEEN IN THE WORKS FOR SEVERAL DECADES

"UNSURVIVABLE: What Nuclear War Would Look Like" is a documentary produced by LaRouchePAC and released on 3 SEP 2012.

This documentary presents a true depiction of the threat of thermonuclear war, its consequences and also the deployment of a major portion of U.S. thermonuclear capabilities in multiple theaters pointing to both, Russia and China.