Recent Events You Need To Know About

In tonight's podcast, we discuss three events that are transpiring that were recently warned about from the recent World Economic Forum meeting in Davos back in January.

One event is the emerging signs of what could be the next pandemic on our hands, The Second event is the rationing of fruits and vegetables being reported across the UK from the "Perfect Storm" of events.

The last event is the ongoing threat of major cyber attacks on major infrastructure across the Globe.

#cyberattack #famine #pestilence