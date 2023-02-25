Arizona State Stuns No. 7 Arizona on Half-Court Buzzer-Beater
Arizona State Stuns No. 7 Arizona on Half-Court Buzzer-Beater

The Sun Devils (20–9, 11–7) stunned the No.

7 Arizona Wildcats (24–5, 13–5) 89–88 on Saturday thanks to a shot from guard Desmond Cambridge that came from beyond half-court.