HJR Experiment: Episode #11 with Rampage and Harrison Talk about Francis Ngannou

Harrison Rogers and Rampage Jackson sit down and talk about the decision with Francis Ngannou stepping out of the UFC and what that means for the other fighters out there in MMA, as well as the promoters of other leagues.

Francis has now become a favorite for Rampage as he understands how big of a move it was for him to turn down his contract option.