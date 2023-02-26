MEN IN BLACK - If Hilary had won, this was their plan.

The current white-hat alliance's mission, encompasses a scope so great that goes way beyond anyone's imagination.

In reality, it's best to not imagine it at all really.

We are not going anywhere until every child that can be saved is saved, these soldiers have put it all on the line to save us from certain Doom.

If Hillary had won, what you see in this video would've happened as he describes, the only reason the plandemic didn't go into effect in late 2017, early 2018 was because the evil witch didn't win.