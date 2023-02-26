Parental Rights Rally in Honolulu February 14, 2023

On Valentine's Day we traveled over to the state capitol in Honolulu to meet up with Representative Diamond Garcia and show our support for his efforts to pass bills through our legislature that will protect parental rights.

Sadly, one of the most important bills never made it to the first committee.

This bill would remove all types of sexual content from curriculum and books for all grades under grade three as well as ensure parental consent for any and all medical choices.

We went door to door lobbying to get our lawmakers to help us revive this bill.

We are still working on it!